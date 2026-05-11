Taste of Odisha: 5 healthy breakfast dishes

Odisha 's tribal regions are home to some of the most unique and nutritious breakfast options. These traditional dishes, made from locally sourced ingredients, offer a glimpse into the rich culinary heritage of the area. Not only are these breakfasts delicious, but they are also packed with nutrients that have been passed down through generations. Here are five traditional breakfast options from Odisha's tribal regions that are both nutritious and culturally significant.

Dish 1 Pakhala: A rice-based delight Pakhala is a fermented rice dish, commonly eaten in Odisha, especially during the hot months. Rice is soaked in water overnight and served with a side of green chilies, onions, and sometimes curd. This dish is not only refreshing but also helps in digestion due to its probiotic content. Pakhala is often paired with fried or roasted vegetables, making it a wholesome meal to start the day.

Dish 2 Santula: A vegetable medley Another nutritious breakfast option from Odisha's tribal areas is santula. This vegetable stew is made with a mix of locally available vegetables, such as potatoes, brinjals, and drumsticks. Cooked with minimal spices to retain the natural flavors, santula can be enjoyed alone or with rice or rotis. The dish is rich in vitamins and minerals, making it an ideal start to the day.

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Dish 3 Arisa: Sweet rice flour delicacy Arisa is a traditional sweet made from rice flour, jaggery, and sesame seeds. The mixture is shaped into small cakes and deep-fried until golden brown. While arisa is primarily a festive food, it is also consumed as breakfast by some tribal communities. The dish provides energy due to its carbohydrate content and has a unique taste owing to the jaggery.

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Dish 4 Chakuli pitha: Rice flour pancakes Chakuli pitha are rice flour pancakes that are staple in many Odia households, including tribal ones. Prepared by mixing fermented rice batter with water, these pancakes are cooked on a griddle till they turn golden brown on both sides. Chakuli pitha can be eaten plain or with chutneys made from coconut or tomato for added flavor.