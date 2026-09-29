Curly-haired? Try these traditional Indian hairstyles
What's the story
Curly hair can be a challenge to manage, but traditional Indian hairstyles offer a number of solutions to keep it looking stylish and neat. These hairstyles are not just practical but also culturally rich, giving you a taste of India's diverse heritage. From intricate braids to elegant buns, these styles are perfect for any occasion. Here are five traditional Indian hairstyles that are perfect for curly hair.
#1
The timeless braid
The braid is a classic hairstyle that works wonders on curly hair.
In Indian tradition, braiding is often done with multiple strands for a more intricate look.
This style keeps curls in place while adding an element of sophistication.
You can also accessorize braids with flowers or beads to make them even more attractive.
#2
Elegant bun with gajra
An elegant bun embellished with gajra is a favorite among those with curly locks.
The gajra, which is a garland of flowers, adds fragrance and beauty to the bun.
This hairstyle is perfect for weddings and festivals, giving you a polished look while keeping your curls neatly tucked away.
#3
Double fishtail braid
The double fishtail braid is another beautiful option for curly hair.
The fishtail braid is a detailed pattern that looks gorgeous on textured hair.
When done in two, it gives a fuller look and is perfect for those who want to flaunt their curls while keeping them tamed.
#4
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist is ideal for those who want to keep their curls flowing but also want a bit of control at the top.
This style involves twisting sections of hair from either side and pinning them back together.
It is an easy, yet elegant, way to manage curly hair without losing its natural texture.
#5
Traditional maang tikka style
A maang tikka is a traditional Indian accessory worn on the forehead, which can be paired beautifully with curly hairstyles, like loose buns or half-up styles.
It adds an element of gracefulness and tradition, while allowing you to embrace your natural curls fully.