When in Odisha, try these local dishes

Mornings in Odisha are incomplete without the state's traditional breakfast dishes. These dishes are a perfect blend of flavors and nutrition. Passed down generations, they offer a glimpse into the region's culinary heritage. From savory to sweet, these breakfasts are not just filling but also a reflection of Odisha's diverse culture. Here are five traditional Odia breakfasts that can kickstart your day.

Dish 1 Pakhala: A refreshing start Pakhala is a fermented rice dish, which is a staple breakfast in many Odia households. The rice is soaked in water overnight and served with a variety of sides like fried vegetables or potatoes. This dish is especially popular during the hot months as it cools the body. Pakhala is not only easy to digest but also provides probiotics that promote gut health.

Dish 2 Bara: Lentil fritters delight Bara is a popular deep-fried snack made from ground lentils and spices. These fritters are usually served with a tangy sauce or chutney and make for a delicious breakfast option. They are rich in protein and can be made with different lentils, giving them a unique taste each time. Bara is often enjoyed with other dishes like aloo bhaji or chura.

Dish 3 Chakuli pitha: Rice flour pancakes Chakuli pitha are rice flour pancakes that are soft and slightly tangy from fermentation. They are commonly served with jaggery or honey for sweetness, or with spicy curries for a savory touch. Chakuli pitha can be easily prepared at home and is an ideal choice for those looking for a simple yet satisfying morning meal.

Dish 4 Santula: Vegetable medley magic Santula is a light vegetable stew made with a mix of seasonal vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, and brinjals. Cooked without much oil, this dish retains the natural flavors of the vegetables while being healthy. Santula goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads, making it versatile enough to be consumed at any time of the day.