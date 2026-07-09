These tropical fruits are great for your immunity

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Pineapple: A vitamin C powerhouse

Pineapple is loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Just one cup of pineapple gives you more than 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. This fruit also has bromelain, which may help reduce inflammation. You can add pineapple to smoothies, or have it as fresh slices with yogurt for a refreshing start to the day.