5 lentils every Indian kitchen must have
What's the story
Lentils are an integral part of Indian cuisine, providing nutrition and versatility. They are a staple in many households, thanks to their protein content and ability to absorb flavors. From dal to soups, lentils can be used in many dishes. Here are five lentils that are must-haves in every Indian kitchen for their unique qualities and culinary uses.
Red lentils
Red lentils: Quick cooking and mild flavor
Red lentils are famous for their quick cooking time and mild flavor. They break down easily while cooking, making them perfect for soups and stews.
High in protein and fiber, these lentils are nutritious and versatile. They are commonly used in dals or as a thickening agent in various dishes.
Their light taste makes them blend well with spices without overpowering other ingredients.
Green lentils
Green lentils: Firm texture for salads
Green lentils keep their shape better than other varieties when cooked, making them perfect for salads or side dishes.
They have a slightly peppery flavor that goes well with fresh vegetables and herbs.
Packed with iron and folate, green lentils are a healthy addition to any meal plan.
Their firm texture makes them a great choice for hearty salads or as a base for grain bowls.
Black lentils
Black lentils: Rich flavor for gourmet dishes
Black lentils, also known as beluga lentils, are tiny black pearls that pack a punch of flavor.
They have a rich, earthy taste that elevates gourmet dishes like risottos or fancy sides.
High in antioxidants and protein, black lentils are a nutritious powerhouse.
They hold their shape well when cooked, making them perfect for elegant presentations.
Yellow split peas
Yellow split peas: Sweetness in curries
Yellow split peas add a subtle sweetness to curries and other spiced dishes.
They cook down into creamy textures without the need for cream or dairy products, making them ideal for vegan recipes.
Rich in fiber and low on the glycemic index, yellow split peas are great for digestion and blood sugar control.
Their sweet notes balance spices beautifully in traditional Indian curries.
Brown lentils
Brown lentils: Versatile everyday use
Brown lentils are the most versatile of all varieties, suiting everyday cooking needs perfectly.
They have a robust flavor that complements everything from simple soups to complex curries, making them a kitchen staple across the globe.
Brown lentils are packed with nutrients like magnesium, which promotes heart health, and zinc, which boosts immunity.
They can be added to anything, making them an indispensable part of any pantry.