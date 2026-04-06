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5 stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
India has 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

5 stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

By Simran Jeet
Apr 06, 2026
06:42 pm
What's the story

India, with its rich civilizational legacy, is home to some of the most stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These centuries-old monuments are a testament to architectural brilliance, cultural beauty, and historical significance. As of March 2026, India has 44 designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites—36 cultural sites, seven natural sites, and one mixed site. Here are five such sites that continue to attract global attention.

Architectural marvel

Taj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal in Agra is perhaps India's most iconic UNESCO monument. This white marble beauty was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of Mumtaz Mahal. The monument beautifully blends Persian, Islamic, and Indian architectural styles. Recognized by UNESCO in 1983, the Taj Mahal is one of the most-visited attractions in India among foreign travelers.

Cave complex

Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

The Ellora Caves near Ajanta are a stunning example of Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain monuments carved between the 6th and 11th centuries. The highlight of this cave complex is the Kailasa Temple which attracts both national and international tourists alike.

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Historical site

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

The Ajanta Caves, dating back to the 2nd century BC, are a series of rock-cut caves famous for their beautiful murals. These paintings depict Buddha's life and provide a tranquil experience for visitors. The site is a must-visit for history and art lovers alike, offering an insight into ancient Indian culture and artistry.

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Ancient capital

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi, the former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, is like an open-air museum with ruins of temples and palaces. The site offers a surreal travel experience against a dramatic boulder-strewn landscape. It attracts both global and local tourists who are fascinated by its historical significance and architectural grandeur.

Sculptural beauty

Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Madhya Pradesh

The Khajuraho Group of Monuments in Madhya Pradesh is famous for its intricate erotic carvings. Built between the 10th and 12th centuries during the Chandela dynasty, these temples depict everyday life and artistic brilliance. They continue to attract people from all over the world for their architectural beauty and historical significance, making them a must-visit UNESCO site in India.

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