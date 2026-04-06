5 stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

India, with its rich civilizational legacy, is home to some of the most stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These centuries-old monuments are a testament to architectural brilliance, cultural beauty, and historical significance. As of March 2026, India has 44 designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites—36 cultural sites, seven natural sites, and one mixed site. Here are five such sites that continue to attract global attention.

Architectural marvel Taj Mahal, Agra The Taj Mahal in Agra is perhaps India's most iconic UNESCO monument. This white marble beauty was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of Mumtaz Mahal. The monument beautifully blends Persian, Islamic, and Indian architectural styles. Recognized by UNESCO in 1983, the Taj Mahal is one of the most-visited attractions in India among foreign travelers.

Cave complex Ellora Caves, Maharashtra The Ellora Caves near Ajanta are a stunning example of Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain monuments carved between the 6th and 11th centuries. The highlight of this cave complex is the Kailasa Temple which attracts both national and international tourists alike.

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Historical site Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra The Ajanta Caves, dating back to the 2nd century BC, are a series of rock-cut caves famous for their beautiful murals. These paintings depict Buddha's life and provide a tranquil experience for visitors. The site is a must-visit for history and art lovers alike, offering an insight into ancient Indian culture and artistry.

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Ancient capital Hampi, Karnataka Hampi, the former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, is like an open-air museum with ruins of temples and palaces. The site offers a surreal travel experience against a dramatic boulder-strewn landscape. It attracts both global and local tourists who are fascinated by its historical significance and architectural grandeur.