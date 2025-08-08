Roasted chicory root: 5 must-try recipes

Often used as a coffee substitute, roasted chicory root is way more versatile than you think. The unique flavor and nutritional benefit of this ingredient can make anything delicious! Whether savory or sweet, roasted chicory root can be added to recipes in ways you may not have thought of. Here are five creative ideas to explore the potential of this underutilized ingredient in your kitchen.

Smoothie boost Chicory root infused smoothie Adding roasted chicory root to your morning smoothie can give it an earthy undertone that goes well with fruits such as bananas and berries. Just blend a teaspoon of roasted chicory root powder with your favorite fruits, yogurt, and a splash of milk or plant-based alternative. Not only does this enhance the flavor, but also the prebiotic benefits support gut health.

Soup twist Savory chicory root soup Incorporate roasted chicory root into soups for an unexpected depth of flavor. Start by sauteing onions and garlic, then add vegetables like carrots and potatoes along with vegetable broth. Stir in a tablespoon of roasted chicory root powder for a rich, nutty taste that pairs well with herbs like thyme and rosemary.

Snack upgrade Chicory root granola bars For a nutritious snack option, try making granola bars with roasted chicory root. Just mix oats, nuts, seeds, honey or maple syrup, and a teaspoon of chicory root powder in a bowl. Press the mixture into a baking dish and bake until golden brown. These bars give fiber from oats and chicory root, and keep you energized throughout the day.

Veggie mix Roasted vegetable medley with chicory root Make your vegetable dishes more interesting by mixing in roasted chicory root. Toss seasonal vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots in olive oil and sprinkle some salt, pepper, and half a teaspoon of roasted chicory root powder on them before roasting in the oven. The result is an aromatic side dish that's as flavorful as it is nutritious.