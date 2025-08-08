Most scenic cycling routes in Canada: A list

Canada is home to dozens of cycling routes that cut through its unexplored wilderness, allowing cyclists to discover the country's beauty. Whether you are looking for coastal trails or mountain rides, from beginners to pros, the routes are for everyone. With such diversity, you can have a once-in-a-lifetime experience on two wheels. Be it relaxed rides or rocky paths, Canada's cycling routes ensure a memorable trip through some of the prettiest places.

Coastal path Coastal ride along Fundy Footpath The Fundy Footpath in New Brunswick is a picturesque trail along the Bay of Fundy. Famous for the highest tides in the world, this route promises captivating views and a tough trek. Biking through lush forests and rocky coastlines, you would love the beauty of this place. The trail is about 41-km long and is an amazing spot for spotting wildlife.

Mountain trail Mountain adventure on Kettle Valley Rail Trail If you love mountain biking, then the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in British Columbia is just perfect for you. Following a historic railway line, this trail covers over 600 kilometers of gorgeous landscapes (vineyards and orchards) in the region. The gentle gradients and well-maintained paths make it a perfect fit for all skill levels. Cyclists can explore tunnels and trestles with panoramic views of the area.

Forest route Forest escape on Viking trail Situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Viking Trail gives cyclists an opportunity to cruise through lush forests and past ancient archaeological sites. This route stretches about 489 kilometers from Deer Lake to L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site. Along the way, riders can explore unique geological formations and learn about Norse history at various interpretive centers.