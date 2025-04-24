5 unique banana recipes you'll absolutely love
What's the story
Bananas make a versatile fruit that you can use in several recipes, providing flavor and nutrition.
Be it an on-the-go snack or a creative dessert, bananas can be an ultimate star ingredient.
Check out these five unusual banana recipes you may have never tried but would definitely love to.
They are easy to prepare and perfect for any occasion, making your culinary repertoire delightful.
Breakfast delight
Banana oatmeal pancakes
Banana oatmeal pancakes are a healthy twist to the regular ones.
Just blend some ripe bananas with oats, and you have a batter that's nutritious and delicious.
These pancakes are naturally sweetened by the bananas, so you don't have to add sugar.
They make for an amazing breakfast option which is filling, energizing, and just perfect to get you started on the right note.
Snack time fun
Banana sushi rolls
Banana sushi rolls also make a fun and creative way to enjoy the fruit as a snack.
Simply spread nut butter over a whole banana, roll it in crushed nuts or seeds, and slice it into bite-sized pieces resembling sushi rolls.
This recipe is not just a treat for the eyes, but also rich in protein and healthy fats from the nut butter and seeds.
Savory twist
Grilled banana sandwiches
The sweet and savory combination of grilled banana sandwiches is an unexpected twist to your usual sandwich.
Just layer sliced bananas with cheese between two slices of bread and grill until golden brown.
The sweet bananas with melted cheese create an interesting flavor profile that's sure to surprise your taste buds.
Frozen treats
Banana ice cream
Banana ice cream is an easy-to-make frozen treat and you need just one ingredient to make it: ripe bananas.
Simply freeze sliced bananas till solid, then blend them till smooth for creamy ice cream without any dairy or added sugars.
You can customize this base by adding cocoa powder or vanilla extract, if you want.
Crunchy munchies
Baked banana chips
Baked banana chips provide a crunchy alternative to regular chips without giving up on taste or health benefits.
Simply slice bananas thinly and bake them at low temperatures until they turn crispy.
These chips make for a great snack for those wanting something crunchy yet wanting to remain guilt-free.
They're easy to make and a healthier alternative for snack time.