Khoa: 5 recipes using this milk-based delight

Khoa, a staple in Indian kitchens, is a versatile dairy product prepared by simmering milk until it thickens. Its rich texture and flavor make it an essential ingredient in many traditional recipes. While most of us know its use in sweets, khoa can be creatively used in savory dishes, too. Here are five unique ways to incorporate khoa into your cooking, adding a delightful twist to your meals.

Dish 1 Khoa-based vegetable curry Transform your regular vegetable curry by adding khoa for a creamy texture and rich flavor. Start by sauteing onions, tomatoes, and spices of your choice. Once the base is ready, add mixed vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans. Stir in a generous amount of khoa and let it simmer until the vegetables are cooked through. This dish pairs well with rice or flatbreads.

Dish 2 Creamy khoa pasta sauce For an Indian twist on pasta, prepare a creamy sauce using khoa. Begin by cooking pasta as per package instructions. In another pan, melt butter, and saute garlic until fragrant. Add milk and gradually whisk in khoa until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like basil or oregano for added flavor. Toss the cooked pasta in this luscious sauce for a satisfying meal.

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Dish 3 Khoa-infused rice pilaf Elevate your rice pilaf by incorporating khoa into the mix. Cook basmati rice with whole spices, like cardamom pods and cloves, for aroma. Once cooked, gently fold in crumbled khoa along with roasted nuts, such as almonds or cashews, for crunchiness. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving this aromatic dish that goes well with yogurt-based sides.

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Dish 4 Savory khoa parathas Make stuffed parathas with savory khoa filling for breakfast or snacks. Knead whole wheat flour into dough balls and roll them out. Fill each with spiced crumbled khoa mixture, add green chilies, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides, brushing lightly with ghee if desired.