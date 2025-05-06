Try these exercises for a stronger core
What's the story
Building core stability is an integral part of fitness and injury prevention.
A strong core supports better posture, balance, and functional movement.
While traditional exercises like sit-ups are well-known, diving into unique exercises can spice up your routine and target different muscle groups.
Here are five distinctive exercises that can help you achieve a stronger core stability by engaging various muscles in innovative ways.
Plank moves
Plank variations
Planks are a staple in core workouts, but variations can make them more challenging.
Side planks engage oblique muscles, and adding leg lifts target the glutes and lower back.
Incorporating shoulder taps during a standard plank enhances upper body strength and balance.
These variations not only strengthen the core but also improve coordination and endurance.
Twisting motion
Russian twists
Russian twists target the obliques and transverse abdominis muscles.
Sit with your knees bent, lean back slightly but keep your back straight.
Rotate your torso from side to side, holding a weight or medicine ball for added resistance.
This exercise enhances your rotational strength, which is important in sports that involve twisting motions.
Insect move
Dead bug exercise
The dead bug exercise works well for stabilizing the spine while strengthening the deep core muscles.
Lying on your back with arms extended towards ceiling, lift your legs to form right angles at hips and knees.
Slowly lower one arm behind you while extending the opposite leg without touching the floor, then return to start position before switching sides.
Animal pose
Bird Dog Exercise
The bird dog exercise improves balance by working both abs and lower back at the same time.
Get down on all fours with hands placed below shoulders and knees below hips.
Extend one arm forward as you stretch out the opposite leg behind you until both are parallel to the ground.
Then slowly return them back into the starting position and switch sides.
Static hold
Hollow body hold
The hollow body hold is an isometric exercise that strengthens the midsection, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors. It is performed by lying flat, lifting legs slightly, bending knees, and keeping arms overhead in a banana shape. This position is held for a few seconds longer each time it's practiced. Regular practice boosts endurance and improves performance in activities requiring a strong core.