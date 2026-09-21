Bored of regular idli? Try these street-style versions
What's the story
Idli, the quintessential South Indian breakfast dish, is loved for its simplicity and versatility. While the traditional idli is a staple, street vendors across India have come up with some unique variations that add a whole new twist to this classic. These innovative versions are not only delicious but also showcase the regional flavors and ingredients of different parts of the country. Here are five unique idli variations you can find on Indian streets.
#1
Rawa idli: A semolina delight
Rawa idli is a popular variation made from semolina instead of rice batter.
This version is especially popular in coastal regions where semolina is more easily available.
The batter is mixed with yogurt and fermented before steaming, giving it a distinct texture and flavor.
Rawa idlis are usually served with coconut chutney or sambar, making them a tasty breakfast option.
#2
Kanchipuram idli: Spiced rice cakes
Kanchipuram idli hails from Tamil Nadu and is famous for its spiced batter.
Prepared with rice, urad dal, and spices such as cumin and black pepper, these idlis are more aromatic than the regular ones.
They are usually served with ghee or coconut chutney and are a popular choice among those who love their food with a bit of a kick.
#3
Podi idli: Flavorful powder twist
Podi idli takes the regular steamed idlis and adds a spicy twist by coating them with podi powder, a mix of roasted lentils and spices.
This variation is especially popular in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the podi powder adds an extra layer of flavor to the soft idlis.
Usually served with ghee or oil, podi idlis make for a quick, yet flavorful breakfast option.
#4
Milagai podi idli: Chili powder infusion
Similar to podi idli, milagai podi idli uses milagai podi, a spicy chili powder mix, for seasoning.
This version is popular among those who love their food on the spicier side.
The milagai podi is made from dried red chilies, lentils, and spices ground into a fine powder.
It gives an intense flavor to the already delicious idlis.
#5
Tomato idli: Tangy twist
Tomato idli adds a tangy twist by mixing tomato puree into the batter before steaming.
This variation gives the regular idlis a subtle tanginess, without overpowering the original taste.
Tomato idlis are usually served with coriander chutney or sambar for added flavor.
They make an interesting option for those looking for something different from traditional breakfast dishes.