5 remarkable Indian villages to explore
What's the story
India's villages give us a glimpse into its rich cultural tapestry, where diverse traditions and lifestyles thrive.
These villages, located against breathtaking landscapes and famous for traditional crafts, are a joy to explore mindfully.
This journey promises to take you deep into the heart of rural India, away from the din of cities.
Here are five unique villages for an enriching experience.
Eco-friendly living
Khonoma: Asia's first green village
Asia's first green village Khonoma, Nagaland, is a must-visit for nature lovers. The community here has adopted sustainable practices, concentrating on conservation and eco-friendly living.
From learning about traditional farming methods to participating in guided nature walks through lush forests, there's a lot you can do here.
The village's commitment to preserving its natural environment makes it a fascinating destination for sustainability enthusiasts.
Cleanliness personified
Mawlynnong: Cleanest village in Asia
Mawlynnong in Meghalaya has been declared the cleanest village in Asia. The villagers take great pride in keeping their surroundings clean, and have adopted efficient waste disposal techniques.
From bamboo dustbins lining the streets, the locals make it a point to dispose off the garbage themselves and not litter, even if the visitors do.
A tour around Mawlynnong will show you what community-driven cleanliness looks like.
Cultural immersion
Hodka: A cultural retreat in Kutch
Hodka village, located in Gujarat's Kutch region, offers a beautiful cultural experience through its colorful handicrafts and folk music performances.
One can stay at local homestays to fully experience local culture while relishing authentic Gujarati cuisine made by villagers themselves.
This cultural retreat is perfect for travelers looking to connect with indigenous traditions.
Musical heritage
Ziro: A music lover's paradise
Known for its scenic beauty, Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh hosts the annual Ziro Festival of Music.
The event, which started in 2012, features independent artists from all over India.
They perform in an idyllic setting, among paddy fields and bamboo houses.
It is an incredible musical experience amidst nature, perfect for mindful exploration.
Technological advancements
Punsari: Model village of India
Punsari, near Ahmedabad, is a model village where technology meets rural life.
It has everything from Wi-Fi connectivity, CCTV surveillance systems, and solar-powered streetlights.
From keeping everyone safe and secure to ensuring their comfort, these facilities have made lives easier for all those living and visiting this village.
This makes it the perfect place to see how technology can change lives even in farthest areas of the country.