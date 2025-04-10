Nature lovers: Don't miss these dreamy glamping spots
What's the story
The Scottish Highlands are a slice of heaven on planet earth and a list of sustainable options to explore them.
Glamping, or glamorous camping, has become a fad to explore the region's awe-inspiring natural beauty without letting go of comfort.
Here are some of the best sustainable glamping spots in the Scottish Highlands- the eco-friendly places to stay to enjoy nature responsibly.
Yurt experience
Eco-friendly yurts with scenic views
Yurts make for an eco-friendly glamping option, leaving little to no impact on the environment.
The circular tents are generally outfitted with solar panels and composting toilets, making them sustainable.
Nestled in scenic locations, they provide a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and lochs.
Staying in a yurt, guests can be one with nature without sacrificing comforts such as wood-burning stoves and cozy interiors.
Cabin retreats
Off-grid cabins for nature lovers
Perfect for those seeking solitude and a deeper connection with nature, off-grid cabins typically rely on renewable energy sources such as solar power and use rainwater harvesting systems.
Nestled amidst forests or near serene lakes, they provide an ideal escape from urban life.
Guests can enjoy hiking trails, wildlife watching, and starry nights without leaving a carbon footprint.
Treehouse living
Treehouses offering unique perspectives
Treehouses take glamping to another level by literally taking guests above the ground, into the canopy of trees.
Constructed with eco-friendly materials such as reclaimed wood, these abodes blend perfectly into their surroundings.
Most treehouses come with large windows/balcony that allow guests to see birds and other wildlife up close while enjoying modern amenities such as cozy beds and kitchenettes.
Dome Adventures
Geodesic domes for stargazing enthusiasts
Geodesic domes are a unique glamping experience for stargazers.
Their spherical structures maximize space while minimizing material, making them eco-friendly options for accommodation providers who practice sustainability such as recycling programs or organic gardening onsite, where possible.
With transparent sections providing unobstructed views of night skies filled with stars galore, it's no wonder these domes have grown increasingly popular amongst those looking to explore highlands responsibly, yet comfortably too.