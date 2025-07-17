Jackfruit is pretty versatile, these dishes are a proof 

Known for its versatility and unique texture, jackfruit, the tropical fruit, is taking over various cuisines. The fact that it absorbs flavors so easily makes it such a great ingredient for preparing an array of dishes. From savory to sweet, jackfruit can be turned into a number of recipes that are equally delicious and intriguing. Here are five exotic recipes featuring jackfruit.

Tacos Jackfruit tacos with fresh salsa Jackfruit tacos give a refreshing take on regular tacos by using the fruit's fibrous texture as the base. For this, saute some shredded jackfruit with spices such as cumin and paprika until tender. Serve in corn tortillas topped with fresh salsa made from tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice. This dish offers a flavorful combination of textures and tastes that are sure to impress.

Curry Creamy jackfruit curry A creamy jackfruit curry marries the rich flavors of coconut milk with aromatic spices like turmeric and coriander. Start by cooking diced jackfruit in coconut oil until golden brown. Add coconut milk and spices, simmering until the mixture thickens into a creamy sauce. Serve over steamed rice or warm naan bread for an indulgent meal.

Smoothie bowl Sweet jackfruit smoothie bowl For a refreshing breakfast or snack option, try making a sweet jackfruit smoothie bowl. Simply blend ripe jackfruit pieces with bananas and almond milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola, chia seeds, sliced almonds, and fresh berries for added crunch and flavor.

Stir-fry Spicy jackfruit stir-fry A spicy jackfruit stir-fry serves as an exciting way to relish this versatile fruit in Asian-inspired cuisine. Begin by stir-frying sliced bell peppers, carrots, broccoli florets along with shredded jackfruits in sesame oil on high flame. Add soy sauce mixed with chili paste towards the end of the cooking process to make it spicier as per your preference. Serve hot with jasmine rice or noodles to complete the meal experience.