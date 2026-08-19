5 must-try vegetarian dishes from Jharkhand
What's the story
Jharkhand, a culturally rich state in eastern India, offers a variety of unique vegetarian breakfasts that are both nutritious and delicious. These traditional dishes reflect the local ingredients and culinary practices of the region. For those looking to explore new breakfast options, Jharkhand's offerings are a delightful blend of flavors and textures. Here are five unique vegetarian breakfasts from Jharkhand that you can try today.
Dish 1
Litti chokha: A traditional delight
Litti chokha is a popular dish from Jharkhand, consisting of round wheat balls stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices, served with mashed vegetables like potatoes, brinjal, and tomatoes.
The littis are usually baked over a fire, giving them a smoky flavor.
The dish is not just tasty, but also filling, making it an ideal breakfast choice for many locals.
Dish 2
Thekua: Sweet fried treats
Thekua is a traditional sweet snack made from wheat flour, jaggery, and coconut.
The mixture is shaped into small discs and deep-fried until golden brown.
Commonly prepared during festivals, thekua is a popular breakfast option in Jharkhand.
Its sweetness and crunchiness make it an appealing choice for those who prefer sweet over savory breakfasts.
Dish 3
Dhuska: Spicy rice pancakes
Dhuska is a savory rice pancake prepared with rice flour and urad dal batter.
The batter is fermented overnight to enhance its flavor before being cooked on hot griddles.
Dhuska has a crispy exterior, with a soft interior, and is often served with chutneys or curries for added flavor.
This dish is ideal for those who prefer spicy over sweet breakfasts.
Dish 4
Pitla: Chickpea flour curry
Pitla is a chickpea flour-based curry thickened with spices like turmeric, cumin seeds, and mustard seeds.
It has a rich texture and is packed with flavors from various spices used in its preparation.
Pitla goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads like puris or rotis, making it a hearty breakfast option.
Dish 5
Kharbiya: Nutritious millet porridge
Kharbiya is a nutritious porridge made from millet grains cooked in water or milk until creamy.
It is sweetened with jaggery or sugar, depending on preference, and flavored with cardamom powder for aroma.
Kharbiya provides essential nutrients required for a healthy start to the day, while being easy to digest, especially during the colder months, when warm meals are preferred.