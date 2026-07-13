5 unique ways to enjoy millet

Dish 3

Millet flatbreads

Millet flatbreads are an integral part of many African cuisines. These gluten-free breads are made by mixing ground millet flour with water and salt, and then cooking them on a hot griddle. They can be served plain or stuffed with vegetables or legumes for a hearty meal option. Millet flatbreads are versatile enough to be paired with various dishes, making them a staple in many households.