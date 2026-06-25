Follow this guide

5 tasty dishes that celebrate semolina

By Simran Jeet 11:38 am Jun 25, 202611:38 am

What's the story

Semolina, a versatile grain, is an important part of many African cuisines. It is mostly used to prepare traditional dishes that are both nutritious and delicious. Across the continent, semolina is prepared in a variety of ways to suit local tastes and ingredients. Here are five unique African dishes that highlight the diversity of semolina in traditional cooking.