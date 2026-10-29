The beautiful traditions that shape Chilean weddings
What's the story
Chilean weddings are a beautiful blend of traditions and cultural influences that make them unique. From colorful attire to lively dances, these customs reflect the rich heritage of the country. Exploring these traditions gives an insight into how love and commitment are celebrated in Chile. Here are five distinctive wedding customs that make Chilean nuptials special.
#1
The 'arras' ceremony
The arras ceremony is a traditional part of many Latin American weddings, including Chile.
In this custom, the groom presents the bride with 13 coins, known as arras. The coins symbolize prosperity and wealth in their married life.
The couple takes turns holding the coins during the ceremony, signifying mutual support and partnership.
This tradition highlights the importance of sharing responsibilities in a marriage.
#2
'La hora loca' celebration
La hora loca, which translates to "the crazy hour," is a fun-filled addition to many Chilean weddings.
It usually takes place late in the evening when guests are invited to let loose with music and dance.
Props like masks and hats are distributed, adding an element of surprise and excitement to the celebration.
This custom encourages everyone to join in on the fun, regardless of age or background.
#3
Traditional wedding attire
Chilean wedding attire also has its own unique elements.
While brides usually wear white dresses, some opt for traditional regional costumes that reflect their cultural heritage.
Grooms may wear suits or traditional clothing such as ponchos or guayaberas, depending on the region they come from.
These choices highlight pride in one's culture while also embracing modern trends.
#4
'Baile del billete' dance
The baile del billete, or Dance of the Bill, is a fun dance performed at many Chilean weddings.
Guests dance around while holding paper bills, which are later collected for the newlyweds as a gift.
This lively dance brings everyone together for a fun time, while also giving the couple a financial boost as they start their new life together.
#5
'Cortejo de flores' procession
The cortejo de flores procession is another beautiful tradition seen at some Chilean weddings.
Here, flower girls walk down the aisle before the bride, scattering petals along her path.
This symbolic act represents purity and new beginnings as she walks toward her future with her partner.
It adds an element of elegance and charm to any wedding ceremony, without overshadowing its significance.