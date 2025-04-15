Spice up your life: 5 Indian spices with powerful benefits
Indian cuisine is famous for its rich flavors, mostly because of the various spices used.
While some spices are known around the world, there are others that aren't known much but provide surprising health benefits.
In this article, we take a look at five such unusual Indian spices and their unique properties.
Digestive benefits
Ajwain: The digestive aid
Ajwain, or carom seeds, is another spice with a unique aroma and flavor. It is a staple in Indian cooking due to its digestive properties.
Ajwain contains thymol, which aids in stimulating gastric juices and improving digestion.
It can be especially beneficial for those suffering from indigestion or bloating.
Ajwain also has antimicrobial properties which can help with gut maintenance.
Immune support
Kalonji: The immunity booster
Kalonji, or black seed, is another lesser-known spice that offers amazing health benefits.
Packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids, kalonji can help strengthen the immune system by fighting free radicals in the body.
Having kalonji regularly may help reduce inflammation and support overall immune function.
It is versatile enough to be added into various dishes or taken directly.
Inflammation reduction
Hing: The anti-inflammatory spice
Hing, aka asafoetida, is a pungent spice that is commonly used in small amounts because of its strong flavor.
However, despite its odor, hing provides immense anti-inflammatory benefits due to the presence of compounds such as ferulic acid and tannins within it.
These compounds help combat inflammation in the body when consumed regularly over time.
Mood improvement
Mace: The mood enhancer
Mace comes from the outer covering of nutmeg fruit.
Traditionally, this aromatic spice has been used for enhancing mood since it calms nerves due to the myristicin compound present in mace itself.
Adding mace to your diet could improve mental clarity while keeping stress levels in check, naturally and without any side effects associated with synthetic medications available today.
Respiratory benefits
Star anise: Respiratory health supporter
While star anise, the star-shaped spice, is a staple for seasoning dishes, it can also serve some incredible medicinal purposes.
Star anise contains shikimic acid, a compound known for its ability to support respiratory health.
This makes it particularly useful during the cold seasons, when respiratory issues are more prevalent across the world.
