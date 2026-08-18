Curly hair? Try these gorgeous updos
What's the story
Curly hair has a personality of its own, and what better way to embrace it than with some stunning updos? Not only do these styles look great, but they also keep your locks in place, letting you flaunt your curls with pride. Whether you have tight ringlets or loose waves, there is an updo for every curl type. Here are five fabulous updos that celebrate the beauty of curly hair.
Tip 1
Messy bun with curls
The messy bun is an effortless, yet chic hairstyle that works beautifully with curly hair.
By leaving some curls out around the face, you can add softness and texture to this casual look.
This style is perfect for those days when you want to keep your hair out of your face but still look stylish.
Just gather your curls into a high or low bun, and let some tendrils frame your face.
Tip 2
Braided crown for curls
A braided crown is an elegant way to showcase your curls while keeping them neatly styled.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and create two braids on each side of your head.
Wrap each braid over the top of your head like a crown, and pin them in place.
This regal look works well for special occasions or when you want to feel a little more put-together.
Tip 3
Half-up curly ponytail
The half-up ponytail is the best of both worlds, letting you enjoy the volume of your curls while keeping some of it tied back.
Pull the top section of your hair into a ponytail, leaving the bottom half down.
This way, you get to show off those gorgeous curls while keeping them from falling into your face all day long.
Tip 4
Twisted updo for textured curls
Twisted updos are perfect for textured curls, as they keep them in place while letting their natural pattern shine through.
Divide your hair into sections and twist each one before pinning them into place at the back or side of your head.
This style adds interest with its twists, but does not hide any of those beautiful textures.
Tip 5
High puffed ponytail with curls
A high puffed ponytail is ideal if you want volume and length without compromising on style or comfort.
Pull all your curly locks into a high ponytail at the crown of your head, leaving some volume at the roots for added height.
Secure it tightly with an elastic band, so it stays put all day long without losing its shape.