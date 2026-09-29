Take your upma beyond the usual with these tasty twists
What's the story
A popular South Indian breakfast dish, upma is a savory porridge made from semolina. The dish is loved for its versatility and can be customized with a variety of ingredients. Its simple base allows for different flavors, textures, and toppings, making it an easy dish to enjoy in several ways. Here are five upma varieties that will tantalize your taste buds with their distinct flavors and aromas.
Dish 1
Vegetable upma with a twist
Vegetable upma is a colorful mix of semolina and assorted vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers.
The addition of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies gives it a spicy kick.
This version is not just tasty but also healthy, as it packs in the goodness of vegetables.
The crunchiness of the veggies with the smooth semolina makes for an interesting texture that foodies will enjoy.
Dish 2
Masala upma: Spicy delight
Masala upma is another spicy variation that uses roasted semolina cooked with aromatic spices like turmeric, cumin seeds, and coriander powder.
This version has a stronger flavor profile than regular upma.
It is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served hot with lemon wedges for an added zest.
The robust flavors make it a favorite among those who love spicy food.
Dish 3
Coconut upma: A tropical twist
Coconut upma adds a tropical twist to the traditional recipe by adding grated coconut to the mix.
This version is usually less spicy but rich in flavor due to the natural sweetness of coconut.
It is typically garnished with fried cashews or peanuts for added crunchiness.
Coconut upma goes well with filter coffee or tea, making it perfect for breakfast or evening snacks.
Dish 4
Lemon-flavored upma: Zesty freshness
Lemon-flavored upma gives you a refreshing twist on the classic dish by adding lemon juice during cooking.
This gives it a zesty freshness that goes well with the mild taste of semolina.
The tangy notes are balanced with green chilies and ginger pieces, making each bite a burst of flavors.
Lemon-flavored upma is perfect for those who like their food with a hint of tanginess.
Dish 5
Tomato upma: Tangy and flavorful
Tomato upma uses tomatoes as the main ingredient, giving it a tangy twist.
The tomatoes are cooked down to a pulp, which gives the dish a rich color and flavor.
Combined with onions, ginger-garlic paste, and spices like garam masala, this version is perfect for those who love tangy and flavorful food.