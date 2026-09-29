Take your upma beyond the usual with these tasty twists

Vegetable upma is a colorful mix of semolina and assorted vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers.

The addition of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies gives it a spicy kick.

This version is not just tasty but also healthy, as it packs in the goodness of vegetables.

The crunchiness of the veggies with the smooth semolina makes for an interesting texture that foodies will enjoy.