How to use breadcrumbs in cooking

Breadcrumbs are one of those versatile ingredients that can take your vegan dishes to the next level by adding that much-needed texture and flavor. They are commonly used as a coating, binding agent, or topping in many recipes. Here are five vegan delights that include breadcrumbs, so you can enjoy these delicious options if you're on the lookout for plant-based meals.

Dish 1 Crispy cauliflower bites Crispy cauliflower bites are a hit vegan snack/appetizer. The cauliflower florets are dipped in a mixture of flour and spices, and rolled in breadcrumbs for an additional crunch. Baked or air-fried, these bites are golden brown and crispy on the outside and tender inside. You can serve them with your choice of dipping sauce for added flavor.

Dish 2 Stuffed bell peppers Stuffed bell peppers make for a hearty meal option with breadcrumbs as part of the filling mixture. The hollowed-out peppers are filled with a combination of cooked rice, vegetables, herbs, and spices mixed with breadcrumbs to bind everything together. After baking, the peppers become soft while retaining their shape, making them an appealing dish both visually and taste-wise.

Dish 3 Eggplant Parmesan casserole Eggplant parmesan casserole is another amazing way to use breadcrumbs in vegan cooking. Slices of eggplant are layered with marinara sauce and dairy-free cheese alternatives before being topped generously with seasoned breadcrumbs. As it bakes in the oven, this casserole develops layers of flavors along with a satisfying crunchy topping from the toasted crumbs.

Dish 4 Zucchini fritters Zucchini fritters provide yet another way to creatively sneak in breadcrumbs into your vegan cooking. Grated zucchini is mixed with flour or chickpea flour and seasonings such as garlic powder or onion powder. It's then mixed well before shaping patties coated lightly in breadcrumb dusting. Frying beforehand until golden crispiness on both sides is achieved makes this a delicious treat ideal for any time of the day.