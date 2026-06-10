Tacos de papa are a popular street food option where soft tortillas are filled with seasoned mashed potatoes

Must-try vegan foods from Mexican streets

By Vinita Jain 01:01 pm Jun 10, 202601:01 pm

What's the story

Mexico is home to several street foods that are not just delicious but also vegan-friendly. These plant-based treats are a great way to experience the country's rich culinary culture without compromising on dietary preferences. From savory snacks to sweet delights, Mexican street food has something for everyone. Here are five must-try vegan street foods that will give you a taste of authentic Mexican flavors.