Must-try vegan foods from Mexican streets
What's the story
Mexico is home to several street foods that are not just delicious but also vegan-friendly. These plant-based treats are a great way to experience the country's rich culinary culture without compromising on dietary preferences. From savory snacks to sweet delights, Mexican street food has something for everyone. Here are five must-try vegan street foods that will give you a taste of authentic Mexican flavors.
Potato tacos
Tacos de papa: A potato delight
Tacos de papa are a popular street food option where soft tortillas are filled with seasoned mashed potatoes. Usually garnished with salsa and fresh cilantro, these tacos are both filling and flavorful. The combination of spices used in the potato filling gives a unique taste that goes well with the simplicity of the tortilla. They are commonly found at street stalls and markets across Mexico.
Grilled corn
Elote: Grilled corn on the cob
Elote is another favorite Mexican street food where corn on the cob is grilled to perfection and then slathered with lime juice, chili powder, and salt. This simple yet delicious snack gives you a burst of flavors in every bite. You can find elote vendors at fairs, festivals, and busy streets all over Mexico.
Fried dough
Churros: Sweet fried dough sticks
Churros are long sticks of fried dough rolled in sugar, making for an irresistible sweet treat. These crispy yet soft pastries are often served with hot chocolate or cinnamon sugar dusting for added flavor. While churros are traditionally made with water-based dough without dairy products, it's always best to check with vendors regarding their preparation methods if strict veganism is a concern.
Zucchini quesadillas
Quesadillas de flor de calabaza: Zucchini blossom quesadillas
Quesadillas de flor de calabaza feature zucchini blossoms stuffed into tortillas. They are also stuffed with cheese alternatives like vegan cheese, or just plain herbs and spices, if desired by some vendors who cater specifically to plant-based diets. They provide an excellent opportunity not only taste-wise but also nutritionally, since these blossoms contain vitamins A and C, among other nutrients beneficial to overall health maintenance efforts.
Corn pockets
Tamales: Corn dough pockets
Tamales consist of masa (corn dough) wrapped around various fillings, such as vegetables or beans, then steamed inside corn husks until tender throughout. Served hot off griddles, they make perfect snacks any time of day, whether breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert, depending on preference level involved therein.