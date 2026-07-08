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5 vegetable stews every food lover should try

By Simran Jeet 12:27 pm Jul 08, 202612:27 pm

What's the story

African cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and hearty dishes, and vegetable stews are an integral part of it. These stews are not just filling, but also give a taste of the continent's diverse culinary traditions. From spicy to savory, these stews reflect the local ingredients and cooking methods of different regions. Here are five African vegetable stews that promise a hearty meal experience.