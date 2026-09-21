5 vegetarian dishes using nigella seeds

Lentil soup is a staple in many vegetarian diets. Adding African nigella to this dish gives it a warm, earthy flavor that goes well with the lentils.

To make this soup, cook lentils with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and spices such as cumin and coriander.

Add a teaspoon of nigella seeds while cooking to infuse the soup with their distinctive taste.

This hearty dish is perfect for a comforting meal.