5 vegetarian dishes using nigella seeds
What's the story
African nigella, popularly known as black seed or kalonji, is a spice that has been used for centuries for its flavor and health benefits. The tiny black seeds are loaded with nutrients and can be added to several vegetarian dishes to amp up their taste and nutrition. Here are five vegetarian dishes that use African nigella, giving you a taste of its unique flavor.
Dish 1
Spiced lentil soup with nigella
Lentil soup is a staple in many vegetarian diets. Adding African nigella to this dish gives it a warm, earthy flavor that goes well with the lentils.
To make this soup, cook lentils with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and spices such as cumin and coriander.
Add a teaspoon of nigella seeds while cooking to infuse the soup with their distinctive taste.
This hearty dish is perfect for a comforting meal.
Dish 2
Nigella-infused vegetable stir-fry
A vegetable stir-fry with African nigella makes for a quick and healthy meal option.
Start by sauteing your favorite vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, in olive oil.
Sprinkle some nigella seeds over the vegetables while they cook to add an aromatic touch.
The combination of fresh vegetables and nigella creates a vibrant dish that's both nutritious and flavorful.
Dish 3
Chickpea salad with nigella dressing
Chickpeas make an excellent base for salads as they are filling and nutritious.
For this salad, mix cooked chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and herbs like parsley or cilantro.
Prepare a dressing using olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and crushed nigella seeds for added flavor.
This refreshing salad makes for a great side dish or light lunch option.
Dish 4
Nigella-spiced potato wedges
Potato wedges can be made more exciting by adding African nigella to the mix.
Toss potato wedges in olive oil, along with salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and nigella seeds before baking them until crispy in the oven.
The result is deliciously spiced potato wedges that go well with any main course or can be enjoyed as a snack on their own.
Dish 5
Savory flatbreads topped with nigella
Flatbreads topped with African nigella offer an easy, yet satisfying, way to enjoy this versatile spice's benefits at home.
Simply prepare flatbread dough using flour, water, yeast, and salt; roll out into desired shapes; brush lightly with olive oil; sprinkle generously with nigella seeds; bake until golden brown.
These flatbreads are perfect accompaniments alongside soups, salads, or curries alike!