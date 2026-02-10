How to use potato starch in cooking

Potato starch is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of vegetarian Indian dishes to enhance texture and flavor. It is a gluten-free thickening agent that can be used in curries, snacks, and desserts. Here are five vegetarian Indian dishes that use potato starch, giving you an insight into how this humble ingredient can elevate your culinary experience.

Dish 1 Aloo tikki with potato starch Aloo tikki is a popular snack made from mashed potatoes and spices. Adding potato starch to the mixture makes the tikkis crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. The starch binds the ingredients well, preventing them from falling apart while frying. This simple addition makes all the difference in texture, making it a favorite street food across India.

Dish 2 Vegetable kofta curry Vegetable kofta curry features deep-fried balls of grated vegetables mixed with spices and flour or starch as binding agents. Using potato starch instead of regular flour gives a lighter texture to the koftas without compromising on taste or structure. The koftas stay intact even after being submerged in rich gravies, making them delightful bites in every mouthful.

Dish 3 Paneer butter masala thickened with potato starch Paneer butter masala is a creamy dish usually thickened with cream or cashew paste. However, adding potato starch as a thickening agent gives an equally rich texture without adding extra calories from fats like cream or butter. It also makes it suitable for those looking for lighter alternatives while enjoying traditional flavors.

Dish 4 Crispy bhindi fry using potato starch coating Bhindi fry is an easy-to-make dish that can be made crispy by coating the okra with potato starch before frying. The coating helps absorb moisture quickly during cooking, resulting in perfectly crisped pieces every time you make it at home. This way, you don't have to compromise on taste or quality control measures taken during preparation stages.