Tteok is a traditional Korean rice cake that comes in various forms

Korean snacks every vegetarian should try

By Vinita Jain 09:25 am Jun 12, 202609:25 am

What's the story

Korean snacks are famous for their unique flavors and textures, making them a hit among snack lovers all over the world. If you are a vegetarian, you are in luck, as there are plenty of delicious Korean snacks that suit your dietary preferences. From savory to sweet, these snacks give you a taste of Korea's rich culinary heritage without the use of meat or animal products.