Korean snacks every vegetarian should try
What's the story
Korean snacks are famous for their unique flavors and textures, making them a hit among snack lovers all over the world. If you are a vegetarian, you are in luck, as there are plenty of delicious Korean snacks that suit your dietary preferences. From savory to sweet, these snacks give you a taste of Korea's rich culinary heritage without the use of meat or animal products.
Seaweed delight
Crispy seaweed snacks
Crispy seaweed snacks are a popular choice among vegetarians. These thin sheets of seaweed are roasted and seasoned with salt or other spices to give a crunchy texture and umami flavor. They are low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy snacking option. Available in various flavors, these snacks can be enjoyed on their own or as a topping for rice dishes.
Tteok treats
Sweet rice cakes (tteok)
Tteok is a traditional Korean rice cake that comes in various forms. Made from glutinous rice flour, these cakes can be filled with sweetened red bean paste or covered with powdered soybean flour. Tteok is chewy and mildly sweet, making it an ideal snack for those who love desserts without the overpowering sweetness.
Crunchy nurungji
Spicy rice crackers (nurungji)
Nurungji are crunchy rice crackers made from toasted rice grains. These are often seasoned with gochugaru (Korean chili powder) for a spicy kick. Nurungji can be eaten as is or crushed over salads and soups for added texture and flavor. Their satisfying crunch makes them an ideal companion for dips or spreads.
Veggie crisps
Savory vegetable chips
Savory vegetable chips give an interesting twist to regular potato chips by using other vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, carrots, or zucchini. These chips are usually lightly salted and retain the natural flavors of the vegetables used. They provide a satisfying crunch without the guilt of excess fat or calories.
Chestnut bites
Sweetened chestnut snacks
Sweetened chestnut snacks are made from roasted chestnuts that are candied with sugar syrup. These bite-sized treats have a soft texture and a natural sweetness that comes from the chestnuts themselves. They are perfect for those who want something sweet, but not overly sugary.