5 versatile dishes using chickpea flour

Chickpea flour, or gram flour or besan, is a staple in most kitchens as it is so versatile and nutritious. It is packed with protein and fiber, which makes it ideal for anyone looking to add more plant-based ingredients into their diet. Here, we show you five different dishes you can prepare with chickpea flour, just to showcase how adaptable it is across cuisines and styles of cooking.

Pancakes Savory pancakes with chickpea flour Savory pancakes made with chickpea flour are a staple breakfast option across many cultures. The batter is usually mixed with water, spices, and vegetables (onion or spinach). These pancakes are cooked on a skillet until golden brown. They make for a nutritious start to the day and can be served with chutneys or yogurt for added flavor.

Fritters Crispy chickpea flour fritters Chickpea flour fritters make for a delicious snack that can be had anytime of the day. The batter is made by mixing chickpea flour with water, spices, and finely chopped vegetables like potatoes or zucchini. Once combined, spoonfuls of the batter are deep-fried until crispy. These fritters are usually served hot with sauces or dips.

Flatbreads Gluten-free flatbreads using chickpea flour Chickpea flour can also be used to prepare gluten-free flatbreads that complement several dishes. The dough is prepared by mixing chickpea flour with water and salt before rolling them out into thin rounds. Cooked on a hot griddle until lightly browned on both sides, these flatbreads make the perfect accompaniment to curries or stews.

Soups Creamy soups thickened with chickpea flour Chickpea flour is a great thickening agent for soups without changing their flavor too much. By whisking chickpea flour into broth or stock while simmering soup ingredients like vegetables or lentils, one gets a creamy consistency without dairy products. This tip is a great way to improve texture and nutrition levels both.