5 vintage brooch styles perfect for wool coats
What's the story
Vintage brooches are the ultimate timeless accessories, adding a touch of elegance and personality to any wool coat.
Ideal for special occasions or simply to add a touch of sophistication to everyday outfits, these brooch styles combine aesthetic appeal with a sense of history.
In this article, we explore five vintage brooch styles perfect for wool coats.
Art Deco
Art Deco elegance
The Art Deco era (1920s and 1930s) is characterized by strong geometric forms and luxurious detailing.
Brooches from this period exhibit symmetrical patterns, often crafted with diamonds, onyx, and emeralds.
An Art Deco brooch on the lapel of your wool coat will add a touch of elegance, perfect for attending a fancy event or a formal dinner.
Victorian
Victorian romance
The romance and intricacy of the Victorian era shine through in their beautiful brooches.
Think detailed designs of flowers, hearts, and birds - so charming!
Usually made of gold or silver, they often have pearls or semi-precious stones. Super pretty!
A Victorian brooch on a wool coat screams vintage charm and femininity. Perfect for those fancy dress code events!
Mid-century
Mid-Century Modern flair
Mid-century modern brooches (think 1940s-1960s) pushed boundaries with their bold designs and unexpected materials - plastic, enamel, and aluminum were the new diamonds.
These brooches feature abstract shapes or fun themes (animals, stars) that add personality to any outfit.
Pinning one to your wool coat creates a unique, fashionable statement that's anything but boring.
Nouveau
Nature-inspired nouveau
Art Nouveau brooches celebrate nature through their flowing lines and organic designs, which often resemble plants and animals.
Crafted during the peak of the Art Nouveau movement (1890-1910), these pieces often feature glass, enamel, and precious metals, resulting in exquisite portrayals of natural beauty.
A Nouveau brooch on your wool coat will not just be an artistic statement, but also a subtle nod to the organic world.
Cameos
Regal cameos
Cameo brooches hold a special place in the annals of antique jewelry. They were particularly beloved during the Victorian era.
These elegant accessories feature raised relief images delicately carved onto materials like shell or agate and contrasted against darker backgrounds.
Whether showcasing the profiles of ethereal women or depicting scenes from mythology, cameos exude regality when pinned to the lapel of a wool coat.