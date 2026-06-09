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Start your day with these vitamin C-rich recipes

By Simran Jeet 10:41 am Jun 09, 202610:41 am

What's the story

Starting your day with a vitamin C-rich breakfast can do wonders for your health. This essential nutrient is important for immune function, skin health, and antioxidant protection. Including foods rich in vitamin C in your morning meal can help you meet daily recommended intake and boost overall well-being. Here are five breakfast ideas that are naturally rich in vitamin C, easy to prepare, and delicious.