How to select the best waterproof backpack

Exploring Africa 's vibrant outdoor markets is a unique experience, but it can be a challenge to keep your essentials dry and safe. Waterproof backpacks are essential for this purpose, ensuring that your belongings stay protected from unexpected weather and market conditions. Here are five reliable options that cater to different needs and budgets, making sure you have the right gear for your adventures.

#1 Durable and spacious option The first backpack on our list is known for its durability and spacious design. It comes with multiple compartments to keep your items organized, while its waterproof fabric keeps everything dry even in the harshest of conditions. With a capacity of around 30 liters, it's perfect for carrying essentials without being too bulky.

#2 Lightweight and compact choice If you're looking for something lightweight and compact, this backpack could be your ideal pick. Weighing just about 500 grams, it is easy to carry around all day. Despite its small size, it offers enough space to fit a laptop, documents, and other daily necessities. The waterproof material ensures that even a sudden rain won't dampen your plans.

Advertisement

#3 Budget-friendly pick For those who are budget-conscious but still want quality, this backpack offers great value for money. Priced under $50, it doesn't skimp on features like adjustable straps, a breathable back panel, and ample storage space. The waterproof coating makes sure your belongings are safe from water splashes or light rain.

Advertisement

#4 Stylish urban design This backpack combines style with functionality, making it perfect for urban settings as well as outdoor markets. Its sleek design is complemented by a range of color options to choose from. The high-quality zippers and reinforced stitching add to its durability, while the waterproof fabric keeps your essentials dry, no matter where you go.