What's the story

Staple in South Africa, rooibos tea is becoming increasingly popular for its unique flavor and health benefits.

The caffeine-free herbal tea is not just enjoyed as a beverage but also used to enhance traditional African desserts.

Using rooibos tea in these sweet treats, the desserts get a distinctive taste and an added nutritional value.

Here are five ways rooibos tea transforms traditional African desserts, giving a fresh twist to classic recipes.