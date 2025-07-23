Page Loader
Get sunlight daily: 5 simple habits to try now
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 23, 2025
11:08 am
What's the story

Exposure to morning sunlight can drastically boost alertness and improve overall well-being. The sun's natural light regulates the body's internal clock, popularly known as the circadian rhythm, which is crucial in determining our sleep patterns and energy levels. By making morning sunlight a part of your daily routine, you can feel more focused and productive during the day. Here are five ways to use morning sunlight to boost alertness.

Morning walk

Start your day with a walk

Taking a morning walk is a great way to soak up some sunlight while exercising. Walking outdoors exposes you to natural light which resets your circadian rhythm and increases serotonin levels. This hormone is responsible for elevating mood and increasing alertness. A brisk walk of around fifteen to thirty minutes can be sufficient to feel more awake and ready for the day ahead.

Natural light exposure

Open your curtains early

Opening your curtains as soon as you wake up, lets natural light flood into your living space. It is a simple trick that tells your brain that it is time to wake up, reducing the chances of grogginess. Morning exposure to natural light also suppresses melatonin production, the hormone responsible for sleepiness, promoting alertness.

Outdoor exercise

Practice outdoor yoga or stretching

Doing yoga or stretch exercises outdoors, marries physical activity with sunlight exposure for optimal benefits. The combination of movement and natural light ensures better blood circulation and oxygen flow across the body, which in turn helps sharpen mental clarity and focus. Even spending ten minutes with outdoor exercises can make a noticeable difference to how alert you feel.

Outdoor dining

Enjoy breakfast outside

Another great way to maximize your exposure to morning sunlight is by having breakfast outdoors. Eating in the open not only gives you essential nutrients but also helps you soak up more daylight, naturally. This helps with vitamin D synthesis in your body, while also increasing energy levels through increased production of serotonin.

Artificial light source

Use sunlight lamps on cloudy days

On days when natural sunlight is hard to come by (either due to weather conditions or where you live), a sunlight lamp can come handy. These lamps imitate natural daylight by throwing bright white light. This, in turn, stimulates similar mood-regulating effects as real sunshine does. It ensures that your energy levels remain consistent even if the sun isn't shining much.