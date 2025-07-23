Get sunlight daily: 5 simple habits to try now

Exposure to morning sunlight can drastically boost alertness and improve overall well-being. The sun's natural light regulates the body's internal clock, popularly known as the circadian rhythm, which is crucial in determining our sleep patterns and energy levels. By making morning sunlight a part of your daily routine, you can feel more focused and productive during the day. Here are five ways to use morning sunlight to boost alertness.

Morning walk Start your day with a walk Taking a morning walk is a great way to soak up some sunlight while exercising. Walking outdoors exposes you to natural light which resets your circadian rhythm and increases serotonin levels. This hormone is responsible for elevating mood and increasing alertness. A brisk walk of around fifteen to thirty minutes can be sufficient to feel more awake and ready for the day ahead.

Natural light exposure Open your curtains early Opening your curtains as soon as you wake up, lets natural light flood into your living space. It is a simple trick that tells your brain that it is time to wake up, reducing the chances of grogginess. Morning exposure to natural light also suppresses melatonin production, the hormone responsible for sleepiness, promoting alertness.

Outdoor exercise Practice outdoor yoga or stretching Doing yoga or stretch exercises outdoors, marries physical activity with sunlight exposure for optimal benefits. The combination of movement and natural light ensures better blood circulation and oxygen flow across the body, which in turn helps sharpen mental clarity and focus. Even spending ten minutes with outdoor exercises can make a noticeable difference to how alert you feel.

Outdoor dining Enjoy breakfast outside Another great way to maximize your exposure to morning sunlight is by having breakfast outdoors. Eating in the open not only gives you essential nutrients but also helps you soak up more daylight, naturally. This helps with vitamin D synthesis in your body, while also increasing energy levels through increased production of serotonin.