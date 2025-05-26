What's the story

Needle felting is a beautiful craft that is all about molding wool into different shapes with the help of a barbed needle.

Since this art form takes time, focus, and a lot of patience, it is a great way to hone the latter.

The more you sit with needle felting, the more you'll learn to appreciate the process rather than the product.

Here are five ways to develop patience through this intricate, rewarding craft.