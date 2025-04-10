What's the story

Starting the day with a refreshing herbal tea ritual can be an effective way to boost energy and focus.

Herbal teas, with their natural ingredients, make for a great caffeine-free alternative to traditional morning beverages.

Adding these rituals to your daily routine can improve mental clarity and serve as a gentle wake-up call.

Here are five ways to energize your mornings with herbal tea rituals that can fit seamlessly into any lifestyle.