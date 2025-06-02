Improve your posture with these easy yoga poses
What's the story
Maintaining a good posture is important for your overall health and well-being.
Poor posture can result in discomfort, pain, and even long-term health problems.
Seated yoga poses provide a convenient solution to improve one's posture by strengthening muscles and increasing flexibility.
They can be easily added to your daily routine, making them suitable for people of all fitness levels.
Here are five seated yoga poses that can effectively improve your posture.
Alignment focus
Seated mountain pose
Seated mountain pose is another foundational pose that focuses on alignment and balance.
Sit on the edge of a chair with feet flat on the floor, spine straight, and shoulders relaxed.
Activate the core muscles to support the spine while keeping the chin parallel to the ground.
The pose assists in developing awareness of body alignment, which is essential for good posture in daily life.
Flexibility enhancement
Cat-cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is ideal for improving the flexibility of your spine and relieving tension in the back muscles.
Start by sitting comfortably with your hands on your knees.
Inhale deeply while arching your back (Cow), then exhale as you round your spine (Cat).
This gentle flow between two positions improves the mobility of your spine and promotes better posture by loosening tight muscles.
Stretching benefits
Seated forward bend
Seated forward bend targets hamstrings and lower back muscles, promoting their flexibility.
Sit with legs stretched out in front, keeping them flexed.
Slowly bend forward from hips while reaching towards toes or shins without straining yourself too much initially (if not flexible enough yet); over time, this will improve significantly!
This stretch helps in releasing tension from the lower back region, contributing positively towards improved postural habits.
Core engagement
Spinal twist pose
Spinal twist pose strengthens the core and stretches the upper body, including shoulders and neck, areas stressed by poor posture.
Sit upright in a cross-legged position, place your right hand behind your left knee, and gently twist your torso to the right.
Hold for a few breaths before switching sides.
This pose ensures balanced muscle development and aids in better postural control.
Tension release
Shoulder rolls exercise
The shoulder rolls exercise mainly releases tension in the shoulder girdle, usually due to long desk-bound jobs.
Doing this simple movement regularly- rolling the shoulders backwards and forwards in a circular motion a few times in each direction- can help relieve stiffness.
This promotes a more open and upright stance, automatically enhancing your overall look and confidence levels at the same time.