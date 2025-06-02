What's the story

Maintaining a good posture is important for your overall health and well-being.

Poor posture can result in discomfort, pain, and even long-term health problems.

Seated yoga poses provide a convenient solution to improve one's posture by strengthening muscles and increasing flexibility.

They can be easily added to your daily routine, making them suitable for people of all fitness levels.

Here are five seated yoga poses that can effectively improve your posture.