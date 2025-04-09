How to pair a trench coat perfectly
Trench coats are an all-time fashion staple, both stylish and functional. They can be worn for everything, from casual outings to formal events.
The trick is to make the most of their potential, by pairing them the right way with other clothing and accessories.
Here are five ways you can pair stylish trench coats perfectly, to make the most of this versatile wardrobe piece.
Denim combo
Pair with classic denim
Pairing a trench coat with classic denim jeans gives the perfect balance between casual and chic.
Straight-leg or skinny jeans will add a touch of streamlining.
While a simple top underneath will keep the focus on the coat, you can also add layers like scarves or hats to up the ante of the entire ensemble without overpowering it.
Knitwear layering
Layer over knitwear
Layering a trench coat over knitwear not only provides warmth but also adds texture to your look. It works best for cooler weather.
Opt for neutral-colored sweaters or cardigans that go with the shade of your trench coat.
This combination not only adds depth but also makes you comfortable during transitional seasons.
Scarf accent
Accessorize with scarves
Scarves make for the perfect accessory to team up with trench coats. They add a pop of color and flair to your outfit.
Pick scarves in contrasting colors/patterns to add some visual interest.
Be it draped loosely around neck or tied up neatly, scarves can amp up your look in no time.
Tailored touch
Combine with tailored trousers
For a more polished appearance, team your trench coat with tailored trousers.
This combination is perfect for professional settings or formal occasions, where sophistication is paramount.
Choosing neutral tones for both the trench coat and the trousers keeps the look elegant.
This combination guarantees an easy-on-the-eyes appearance while elevating your style quotient in any sophisticated setting.
Boot pairing
Match with ankle boots
Ankle boots beautifully complement trench coats by adding an edge of modernity and style.
Go for leather or suede boots in neutral shades such as black or brown to make them versatile enough to be worn with different outfits.
This combination not only adds to your silhouette but also serves the purpose of being practical during monsoons.