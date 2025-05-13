Simple hacks to reduce your screen time
What's the story
In the era of digital, reducing screen time has become the norm for many people looking to lead a healthier life.
Taking up outdoor hobbies is an excellent way to limit screen exposure while benefiting from fresh air and physical activity.
Here, we look at five simple outdoor activities that can help you limit your screen time and lead a more active life.
Planting
Gardening: Cultivate your green thumb
Gardening is an incredibly rewarding hobby that would encourage you to step out and nurture plants.
It involves physical activity (digging, planting, watering), which can be relaxing and fulfilling at the same time.
Be it flowers or vegetables, gardening will give you a sense of accomplishment and bond with nature.
Plus, you'll also get to learn about different plant species and how to care for them.
Trekking
Hiking: Explore nature's trails
Hiking is one of the best ways to disconnect from screens and soak yourself in the beauty of nature.
With trails ranging from easy to difficult, hiking suits novices as well as professionals.
It improves cardiovascular health through walking/climbing and treats you with the most stunning views of nature.
Visiting local parks or mountains close to your place can give you a refreshing break from life.
Biking
Cycling: Pedal your way to fitness
Cycling is exercise + exploration, making for an ideal outdoor hobby to reduce screen time.
Be it through city streets or countryside paths, cycling improves cardiovascular fitness and strengthens muscles.
It also helps you discover new places at your own pace while enjoying the freedom of movement that biking brings.
Observing birds
Birdwatching: Discover avian wonders
Birdwatching is a peaceful, yet engaging activity that promotes spending time outdoors without depending on screens for entertainment.
Equipped with binoculars or just by sight, birdwatchers can spot different bird species in their natural habitats—be it local parks or wildlife reserves—while learning about their behavior patterns.
Snapping photos
Photography: Capture moments beyond screens
Photography provides creative expression beyond digital devices by capturing moments through lenses instead of screens alone.
This hobby encourages you to explore your surroundings actively rather than passively consuming content online all day long.
From landscapes during golden hours, sunrise or sunset, to capturing candid shots amidst bustling streets, photography invites enthusiasts into a world full of possibilities awaiting discovery right outside their doorstep.