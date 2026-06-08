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5 tasty ways to enjoy custard apple

By Simran Jeet 01:00 pm Jun 08, 202601:00 pm

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African custard apple, or sugar apple, is a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of recipes. Its creamy texture and sweet flavor make it an excellent choice for both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five creative ways to incorporate this unique fruit into your cooking routine. From refreshing beverages to delightful desserts, these ideas will help you explore the culinary potential of African custard apple.