Hibiscus infusion is a great digestive aid

5 wellness rituals using hibiscus petals

By Simran Jeet 10:51 am Jun 08, 202610:51 am

What's the story

Hibiscus petals, with their vibrant color and tangy flavor, have been used in wellness rituals for ages. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, these petals are said to promote health in several ways. From improving digestion to enhancing skin health, hibiscus petals can be a natural addition to your daily routine. Here are five wellness rituals using hibiscus petals that can contribute to your overall well-being.