How to style handwoven woolen capes

Handwoven woolen capes are the perfect blend of tradition and style, making them a must-have for winter. These capes are not just warm but also add a unique touch to any outfit. Made by skilled artisans, each piece carries the mark of craftsmanship. From casual outings to formal events, these capes can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions and preferences.

#1 Pair with skinny jeans for casual look Pairing a handwoven woolen cape with skinny jeans creates a chic yet comfortable look. The slim fit of the jeans balances the loose silhouette of the cape, making it an ideal choice for casual outings or weekend get-togethers. Opt for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the focus on the intricate patterns of the cape. Complete this look with ankle boots or flats for added comfort.

#2 Layer over a dress for elegance For an elegant winter look, layer a handwoven woolen cape over your favorite dress. This combination works perfectly for evening events or gatherings where you want to stay warm without compromising on style. Choose dresses in solid colors that complement your cape's design, and pair them with knee-high boots or heels to elevate your outfit further.

#3 Combine with wide-leg trousers for modern flair Combining wide-leg trousers with a handwoven woolen cape gives a modern twist to traditional attire. This pairing is ideal for office settings or formal occasions where you want to make an impression. Go for trousers in complementary shades that match your cape's hues, and finish off with pointed-toe shoes or loafers to keep it professional yet stylish.

#4 Style with skirts for versatile outfits Skirts make another versatile option when styling handwoven woolen capes in winter. Whether you prefer pencil skirts or A-line ones, these can be teamed up with different lengths of capes depending on your mood and occasion. Go for tops in neutral tones under your cape to keep it balanced, and wear tights if it's really cold outside.