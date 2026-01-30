How to style wrap skirts like a celebrity

Wrap skirts are a winter staple, and celebs know it. They show us how to wear them in the most stylish ways, making them a must-have for the chilly months. From layering to choosing the right fabric, these stars give us the best tips to stay warm and fashionable. Here are five ways celebs style wrap skirts for winter, and how you can do it too.

Tip 1 Layer with tights for warmth Celebrities often pair their wrap skirts with tights to keep warm during the colder months. This combination not only adds an extra layer of insulation but also creates a sleek silhouette. Opt for opaque tights in neutral colors or matching shades to your skirt for a cohesive look. The added coverage helps you stay comfortable without sacrificing style.

Tip 2 Choose thicker fabrics Thicker fabrics like wool or tweed can make wrap skirts winter-friendly. These materials trap heat better than lighter ones, keeping you warm on chilly days. Celebrities often opt for skirts made from these fabrics when attending outdoor events or casual outings in winter. Choosing thicker fabrics ensures durability and style.

Tip 3 Accessorize with boots Boots are a celebrity favorite when it comes to styling wrap skirts in winter. Knee-high or ankle boots add an element of sophistication while keeping the legs warm. Celebrities usually go for leather or suede options in neutral tones that complement their outfit. This pairing adds a touch of elegance and practicality.

Tip 4 Layer with oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters are another celebrity-approved way to style wrap skirts during winter. They add warmth and texture, making any outfit more interesting. Celebrities usually opt for chunky knits or cardigans that can be easily tucked into skirts without adding bulk around the waistline, ensuring comfort and style.