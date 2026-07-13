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5 yam-based dishes loved across Africa

By Simran Jeet 01:16 pm Jul 13, 202601:16 pm

What's the story

Yam, a staple in many African diets, is celebrated for its versatility and nutritional value. This root vegetable forms the base of numerous dishes across the continent, each with its unique flavors and preparation methods. From savory stews to delightful snacks, yams are an integral part of African culinary traditions. Here are five popular yam-based dishes that showcase the diversity and richness of African cuisine.