5 yogurt-based dishes you'll love

We all know yogurt is the go-to ingredient for any dish, irrespective of the season. Its creaminess and tang make it an amazing base for savory and sweet dishes. Whether you want something to cool you down in summer or something comforting for the winter, yogurt-based dishes never fail to delight you. Here are five yogurt-based dishes you can enjoy all year round.

Dish 1 Refreshing yoghurt smoothie A yogurt smoothie is just what you need any time of the year. Simply blend some fresh fruits like bananas, berries, or mangoes with plain yogurt and a splash of milk or juice. This drink is not just refreshing but also loaded with nutrients. You can add honey or maple syrup for sweetness if you'd like. It's an easy way to add more fruits into your diet while treating yourself to something delicious.

Dish 2 Creamy yoghurt parfait Yogurt parfaits are simple yet satisfying options that double as a breakfast or dessert. Layer plain/flavored yogurt with granola and fresh fruits like strawberries, blueberries or kiwi slices in a glass jar or bowl. The combination of creamy yogurt, crunchy granola and juicy fruits makes for an enjoyable texture contrast that's hard to resist.

Dish 3 Savory yoghurt dip A savory yogurt dip is perfect for parties or casual get-togethers. Simply mix plain Greek yogurt with herbs like dill, mint, and parsley along with minced garlic and lemon juice, to make this tasty dip. Serve it on the side with vegetable sticks like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers for a healthy snacking option that everyone will love.

Dish 4 Spiced yoghurt curry sauce Spiced yogurt curry sauce adds depth to various dishes without overpowering them. Combine plain Greek yogurt with spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder along with ginger-garlic paste in equal proportions until a smooth consistency forms; then simmer gently over low heat before serving atop rice pilaf dishes accompanied by roasted vegetables on side plates too!