Uttarakhand in 7 days: The itinerary you've been looking for
What's the story
Nestled in North India, Uttarakhand is an ideal destination for some peace and tranquility.
Famous for its green landscapes and calm atmosphere, the state is an ideal spot for a week-long sojourn.
Be it visiting beautiful villages or enjoying the beauty of nature, Uttarakhand is the perfect place to relax and revitalize.
Here's how you can spend seven magical days in this gorgeous state.
Rishikesh
Explore the charms of Rishikesh
Start your journey from Rishikesh, a town famous for its spiritual vibe and picturesque views.
You can spend your day strolling along the banks of the Ganges or visiting the local markets.
The peaceful surroundings make it a perfect place for meditation and yoga lovers.
You can't miss the evening Ganga aarti ceremony, which only adds to the town's peaceful beauty.
Jim Corbett
Discover nature at Jim Corbett National Park
Jim Corbett National Park has to be on your bucket list if you are a nature lover. Take a day to explore its diverse flora and fauna through guided safaris.
The park hosts a number of wildlife species, making it an exciting affair for wildlife photography enthusiasts too.
Don't forget to book your safari in advance to avoid non-availability during the peak seasons.
Nainital Lake
Experience serenity at Nainital Lake
Nainital makes a perfect tranquil retreat with its beautiful lake surrounded by hills.
One can enjoy boating on Nainital Lake or take long walks around Mall Road, taking in the gorgeous views of the surroundings.
The cool weather makes the experience even better, making it an ideal place for some time off in nature's lap.
It's perfect for those looking for peace in nature's arms.
Valley of Flowers
Trek through Valley of Flowers National Park
For adventure seekers looking forward to trekking experiences amidst breathtaking vistas, head towards Valley Of Flowers National Park located near Joshimath town area.
Here, they can witness vibrant blooms carpeting entire valleys during the monsoon months between July and September each year, creating mesmerizing scenery worth capturing forever!
Kausani
Relaxation time at Kausani hill station
End your trip by spending time relaxing amidst panoramic views offered by Kausani hill station, fondly referred to as the Switzerland Of India because of its similarity with the Swiss Alps.
It offers spectacular sunrise and sunset points overlooking snow-capped peaks like Trishul and Nanda Devi ranges.
This would be ultimate peace away from the hustle and bustle of city life.