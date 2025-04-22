What's the story

Australia's unique fauna combined with natural beauty makes it a paradise for nature lovers.

This five-day itinerary takes you on an expedition to discover the wild side of Australia, the vegetarian way!

From verdant rainforests to picture-perfect beaches, this trip promises the opportunity to meet Australia's most iconic animals and discover some stunning landscapes.

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a newbie to Australia's wonders, here's a balanced itinerary of exploration and relaxation.