A 5-day itinerary to Sicily's coastal views and local markets
What's the story
Sicily, a Mediterranean island, is a beautiful amalgamation of lively markets, historic towns, and breathtaking coastlines.
A five-day trip can give you a taste of its rich culture and natural beauty.
From busy markets to ancient ruins, Sicily has got it all for you.
Here's a guide to help you explore the island's best highlights efficiently while soaking in its unique charm.
Palermo markets
Explore Palermo's vibrant markets
Start your journey in Palermo by visiting its lively markets.
The Ballaro Market is one of the oldest markets and offers fresh produce, local crafts, and more.
Vucciria Market is another must-visit spot famous for its energetic atmosphere.
These markets give you an authentic taste of Sicilian life and are perfect for picking up souvenirs or sampling local delicacies.
Agrigento ruins
Discover ancient ruins in Agrigento
On day two, make your way to Agrigento to visit the Valley of the Temples. The archaeological site is home to remarkably preserved Greek temples from 500 B.C.
Strolling through the ruins gives you an understanding of the historical and architectural importance of Sicily.
Take your time to walk around the UNESCO World Heritage site.
Taormina streets
Stroll through Taormina's historic streets
Day three, you will be heading to Taormina, a beautiful town set on a hill along the sea.
Its delightful streets are dotted with shops selling handcrafted items and local delicacies.
Stop by at the ancient Greek Theatre for stunning views of the Mount Etna and coastline.
Taormina's fusion of history and landscape makes it an unforgettable stop.
Cefalù beaches
Relax on Cefalu's sandy beaches
Spend day four unwinding on Cefalu's beautiful beaches.
Famous for their golden sands and crystal clear waters, these beaches are the best way to unwind after days of exploration.
The town itself has some medieval architecture which is worth exploring when you're taking a break from sunbathing or swimming in the Mediterranean Sea.
Catania coastline
Enjoy Catania's coastal charm
Finish your Sicilian adventure in Catania on day five, where urban life meets coastal beauty.
Stroll along the waterfront promenade, lined with cafes that serve local fare.
Enjoy views over the azure waters to mainland Italy, a testament to the enduring cultural ties between these lands.