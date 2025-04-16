What's the story

Pita pockets stuffed with hummus and veggies make a quick, healthy meal that can be whipped up in five minutes.

This dish is ideal for those who are pressed for time but still want to relish a wholesome, filling meal.

With creamy hummus and fresh veggies, these pita pockets are a perfect blend of flavors and textures.

For lunch or light dinner, this recipe is both handy and delicious.