Odisha's coastline spans over 480 kilometers along the Bay of Bengal. The beaches are characterized by pristine sands and calm waters.

Puri Beach is among the most frequented spots, pulling visitors with its scenic beauty and lively local culture.

The Chandrabhaga Beach near Konark is another beauty famous for its postcard-perfect sunrise views.

These coastal regions provide options for relaxation as well as water sports such as surfing and sailing.